Nothing here in southern Illinois that a good rain couldn't fix. Corn looks great, but some of the hills could use a drink. We are finishing up posting beans today and we have a great stand of beans everywhere. We’re also going to finish up hay baling today except for a little square baling we will do next week. Tobacco plants have taken hold and greened up great. If we get a nice rain this weekend on it, you won't recognize it by the end of next week. The wheat harvest is pretty well finished up around here with yields all over the place. I've heard everything from 50 to 90 bushels per acre, but all test weights were 60 to 63 pounds.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
