June 6, 2022: #Plant 2022 is a wrap

That is a wrap for #Plant 2022 at Rahmoeller Farms. It was not without its struggles though. On Tuesday, May 31, we cracked the center bearing housing in our other Kinze planter. So as gingerly as we could we limped it along all day Tuesday into Wednesday. We finished just in the nick of time as scattered thundershowers set in Wednesday evening. These showers dropped heavy pockets of rain across Edwards County with some places seeing 0.8 to 0.9 inches of rain in less than an hour. Now we can switch out focus to posting some of our early corn and begin baling hay. I also noticed the wheat directly adjacent to the farm has started to turn from a deep dark green to a light greenish yellow. If everything goes according to plan, we could possibly be cutting wheat in two weeks.
