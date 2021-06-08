 Skip to main content
June 7, 2021: 'It's been nothing but wet here'

It’s been nothing but wet here. One of our farms got 4.5 inches last week. We’re at a standstill until it dries out, and they’re calling for rain every day this week. We still have about 1,800 acres of beans to plant. It’s really hurting the corn and beans. It’s too wet. Everything’s hurting. I just came back from Evansville, Indiana, and it’s way late there. I saw a lot of beans that were replanted for the third time. I’d just as soon not have anything planted when it’s like this.

