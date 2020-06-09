Best week we have had all spring. We finished replanting and spotting in corn. We got a bunch of beans planted and should finish up Tuesday or Wednesday with beans. We got 50 acres of tobacco set with 55 more to go. I am finishing up with anhydrous today and we should finish post spraying corn tomorrow. Our corn crop is coming around and looking better. It's not a perfect crop, but we're lucky to have what we got after what we went through. The beans we got planted earlier look good. Now we just need some timely rains to carry us through.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
