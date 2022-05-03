May 1, 2022: Rain, then more rain

Rain and a little more rain. The week started off with 1.75 inches of rain at the farm, with some areas in Wayne and northern Edwards County getting over 3 inches of rain. We were able to get back in the field late Wednesday afternoon to start spraying again. On Friday, we knifed on our first field of anhydrous, only to quickly run out of dry ground. Saturday, we migrated to the big Wabash Bottoms. Field work was going excellent until the spotty showers started late Saturday afternoon. We were able to get around 70 acres of soybeans planted, and an additional 200 acres of burndown completed. During the morning we rearranged the seed shed in anticipation of switching out some soybeans for a different maturity due to the later start this year. Our neighbors in the area are in the same boat as us, trying to find ground dry enough to get across without too much fuss, but it appears everyone has at least started on some spring field work.
Recently Listed