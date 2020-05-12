We got a very rare May frost. It didn't hurt the corn, but may have gotten some beans that were out of the ground. We are going to plant the rest of our corn and start on some beans today (Monday). They backed up on the rain for Wednesday but have good chances Friday through Monday, so we'll see what happens. We are supposed to get some warmer weather this week, so that will be nice. We have some corn fields with great stands, but also have some messes that we'll need to decide whether to spot in or replant. If they happen to pull the rain out for later in the week we may set some tobacco plants toward the end of the week. Would love a week of nothing but 80 and sunshine, but it doesn't sound likely.
