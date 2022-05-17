May 16, 2022: Soybeans struggle with crust

Anhydrous applied. Check. Burn down complete. Check. Corn planted for the first time. Check. Soybean planting in progress, hay baling currently loading. After a larger-than-expected rainfall last week the planters were able to return to the field on Tuesday, and it was off to the races from there. With highs in the mid 80s to low 90s all week I expected the soil to dry out much quicker than it actually did. There were several times during the week where we had trouble with the anhydrous tool bar wanting to seal properly. To help alleviate some of this surface moisture and overall tackiness we ran a vertical tillage tool over the remainder of our corn acres to help move progress along. This paid off and we were able to finish up our corn planting on May 14. A small pop-up shower dropped between ½ to ¾ of an inch of rain rapidly in a small stretch of White and Edwards County, right on top of our freshly planted corn, however, this rain was much need on some of our soybeans after a driving rain late last week created a hard crust they were struggling to emerge from.
Recently Listed