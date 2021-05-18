May 17, 2021: Not enough hours in the day

We got 0.3 inches of rain Sunday, but we’re planting corn as fast as we can. There just aren’t enough hours in the day right now. We’ll probably get started planting beans today (May 17). I don’t have any yet, but there’s a lot of replanting going on. We had some really unusual conditions with the cold and frost. My agronomist said some fields have spots where the crops are doing fine in one spot, but not coming up in others. Some farmers are burning everything off with Gramoxone and starting over.
