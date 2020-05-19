We had a good week. We finished planting our corn and planted part of our beans. We are going to have a little bit of corn to replant where it got underwater, but it is amazing how much corn came up after being in the ground for a month. We got warm weather all week and dodged rains until Sunday night, and we got a flood. 2020 is starting to feel like 2019. Cattle are all doing well. Tobacco plants look great and are ready to transplant when the weather permits.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
