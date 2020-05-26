Not much has changed; we are still wet. We got more rain Monday and today is the first good drying day we have had. Rain is in the forecast for the next three days. Even with our poor conditions, our corn looks good and the beans we planted last week are coming through. Most importantly, our sweet corn is popping through and looking good.
Illinois Crop Regions
Illinois Crop Regions
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
