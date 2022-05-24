May 23, 2022: Ma Nature upends best-laid plans

You know what they say about best-laid plans, and Mother Nature was not having it this week. After a small rain on Saturday last week, we changed gears and starting planting our northernmost soil as the rain had missed it. Progress on soybean planting was advancing well with the finish line in sight until Tuesday afternoon, when mayhem struck. The center pivot bearing housing in one of our Kinze planters decided it no longer needed two of its mounting ears. Thursday our neighbors to the north in Wabash County had a confirmed tornado touch down, our farm received torrential rainfall of over 2 inches in places in less than an hours’ time, but some in Wayne County got as little as three-tenths. Several of our friends and neighbors were able to finish planting the first time before the rain and time will only tell on the need for replant.
