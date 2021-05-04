It’s wet and it’s going to get wetter. We got about 500 acres of corn planted last week, then we got rained out. We got a lot of ground worked, and as soon as it dries out we’ll be ready to do some more. We’re still holding last year’s corn. We have things to do in the shop, so we’re staying busy. We haven’t gotten any beans in the ground yet. We raise all seed beans, so we don’t want to plant them early because they don’t like cold, wet ground. The wheat looks good; it’s started to head up. I’m sure it will be ready before we are.
May 3, 2021: Wet and going to get wetter