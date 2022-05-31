May 30, 2022: Weather not conducive to drying

Grateful thanks to you and to all who have served our country, and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day. It is not much, but we were able to plant 15 whole acres this week. Mother Nature decided for us that we will more than likely not be done planting by June 1. This only further pushes back the hay baling we desperately need to get done. It rained late Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday this week. While the measurable amounts were only one- to three-tenths each day, we entered a cool spell with highs during the day barely reaching the mid-70s. This weather is not very conducive to drying out the soil, let alone a field of mowed clover. Memorial Day weekend into the following week looks like we may get seven good days of dry warm weather though.
