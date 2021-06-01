 Skip to main content
May 31, 2021: Ready for final push

We got an inch of rain on Thursday (May 27). We have about 200 acres of corn left to plant. It’s probably late enough now where we’ll switch to beans. We have half of our soybeans planted. We’re ready to make a final push. We’re going to start side-dressing corn next week, weather permitting, putting on the final dose of nitrogen. I don’t pray for it to quit raining, because it will; I just want it to stop long enough so I can finish. In southern Illinois we’re always 10 days away from a drought. I replanted corn in a few flat areas that weren’t very well drained, but it was minimal.

