May 9, 2022: Slow, sure progress on #Plant2022

Slowly but surely, we are making progress on #Plant2022. On May 2 I fought rain all evening while it could not decide if it wanted to actually rain or not. Thankfully I was able to complete my field of anhydrous before the rain set in for the night. Everyone was hoping the rainfall on Friday would be another few tenths and we could get back in the field Sunday, May 8. These plans were shot down when a small thunderstorm popped up late in the morning and dropped over 1.5 inches of rain in northwestern White County. We are blessed though to have a little over 700 acres in the ground thus far, and our first soybeans planted April 24 are finally starting to poke through the ground. With highs reaching 90 degrees this coming week, we are hoping to be back in the field late Monday or first thing Tuesday.
