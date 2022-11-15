Nov. 13, 2022: Old Man Winter knocking on door

People are also reading…
From the mid-70s to the mid-30s in an instant, and snow accumulation of over an inch in less than a week’s time. This made for a rather quick winterizing of the sprayer and various water pumps around the farm before the temperature bottomed out. We completed fall tillage work just in the nick of time, finishing working corn stalks on Veterans Day. The bad thing though is we still have equipment to clean up and Old Man Winter is knocking on the door. Plans for the coming week include weaning spring calves and getting augers set up before it gets any colder outside in preparation for winter hauling. Almost everyone in the area is done with harvest 2022, with just a few stragglers trying to finish up remaining corn or double-crop soybeans.