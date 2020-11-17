Not much to report here. We got an inch of rain Saturday, but the wind blew hard all day yesterday, so we'll be back to dirt work Tuesday. Got to take down some tobacco, so stripping will continue. Cattle are weaned. We will run them all through for vaccines this week.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
