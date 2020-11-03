Got a big rain last week that put us out for the weekend. We have beautiful weather for this week, so we should wrap up our neighbor’s harvest this week. We also pulled down a bunch of tobacco this weekend, so we are in full swing stripping tobacco. Hopefully this weather holds up so we can get some more dirt work done
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy