Nov. 21, 2022: Getting tractors ready to 'hibernate'

Another week, another project knocked off the never-ending to-do list. All the cattle have officially been moved to their winter pastures and all spring calves have been weaned. I can hear their bawling in the distance if the wind dies down just enough. The first-round bales of hay have been distributed, leaving nothing but butts sticking out from feeders as you pass by. Winter drainage projects have already started with the installation of some small runs of field tile. Tractors are being slowly rotated through the shop, getting final preparations for their hibernation so they are field ready come spring.