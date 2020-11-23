It's been a great year, all-around good yields and now prices to boot. Still continuing to get more dirt work done and make more improvements. Tobacco is yet to see, but stripping continues and so far it is weighing out pretty well.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
