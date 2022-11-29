Nov. 28, 2022: Patience the theme of 2022

People are also reading…
The overriding theme for the year has been one of patience. For the first time since 2019 we had to have patience in getting the crop out, then we had to have patience for the rain to return after a barren June, followed by patience for the river levels to recede after too much rain in July. Finally, we had to have patience in harvesting the crop. With dry conditions throughout harvest and little to no dew at times, it felt like you could work 24 hours a day if you wished. On a more somber note, 2022 in my area will be remembered as the year we lost two patriarchs of the local farming community, one of which had been a dear friend of our family for over 60 years.