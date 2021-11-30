Planting was unusually late this year. We were pushing insurance dates pretty hard, which was June 20 for corn. This global warming thing is real; there’s more moisture in the atmosphere. Once we did get corn planted, it was wet for a month, so we couldn’t get nitrogen on it. It was a miracle that it turned out as good as it did. The beans were good, but I think if they would have been planted a little earlier they would have been even better. We got only about a third of our wheat crop in the ground this fall because it was too wet. For everything being planted so late, it was an amazing crop. We had good rains through the summer to finish it off. I’m ready for a more normal year in 2022. We still have about 400 acres of beans to get out. It should be good weather this week. I don’t like having beans in the field this late, but they weren’t ready.
Nov. 29, 2021: Global warming is real