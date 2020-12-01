We had a very good season, with great weather and great yields. The weather allowed us to get a lot of dirt work done. Mainly, we fixed waterways that we hadn't been able to work on the last few falls. We have all of our spring calves weaned and worked. Now we just need to put the weight on them. Tobacco had a good year as well. We just have to get it all stripped off and shipped off to Owensboro (Kentucky). This year has been rough in some places, but not on the farm.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
