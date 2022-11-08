Nov. 6, 2022: #Harvest2022 is over!

People are also reading…
And just like that #Harvest 2022 is over! This harvest will be one for the memory books in terms of the sheer number of uninterrupted working days provided from the dry fall weather. With harvest wrapped up, now comes time for all the projects. First and foremost, a well-deserved day off, followed by weaning spring calves and putting the round bale feeders back out, and then washing and cleaning the remainder of the equipment. We still have a few acres to complete tillage work on, especially in areas where we loaded semis to relieve some compaction. We also are finalizing plans for some drainage work over the winter. I just want to wish everyone a safe end to the harvest. Let the morning dew be light, the sun be shining, and the yields be plentiful.