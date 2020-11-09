We are going to wrap up harvest Saturday (Nov. 7). It's been a very smooth and bountiful harvest. Going to start cleaning up equipment, trim mowing around fields and doing some dirt work now as long as the weather holds out. There is still some crop left around our area, but a lot of people are getting close to wrapping up. We will also continue stripping tobacco, which will last into December and possibly January. We got one group of our spring calves weaned off this week and will hopefully get the other group Saturday or Monday.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy