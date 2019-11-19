This week has been a very cold and nasty week for Hamilton and White counties. We had about 3 inches of snow on Monday last week, followed by single-digit temperatures the next couple of days. We are still trying to finish up farming with some beans and sorghum still in the ground. We are supposed to have some warmer temps this week but more rain in the forecast. We could use another couple of weeks of dry weather. Hopefully everyone can get finished before Thanksgiving. Have a great and blessed week.