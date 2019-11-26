Reflecting back to 2019, farming is not for the faint of heart. The weather we have encountered this entire farming season has certainly been a challenge. I think southern Illinois farmers have experienced a lot of adverse weather conditions this planting, growing and harvest season. This year’s yields have been all over the board. On our farm, beans had an average yield and corn has been below average, and this was the worst milo yields I have harvested since 1998. Even though the season has been mentally challenging, next week will bring Thanksgiving upon us and I still yet feel greatly blessed. I view farming as a calling. It takes a certain passion and desire and eternal optimism to continue to farm through these challenging times and adversity. As the world celebrates Thanksgiving, it is Thanksgiving every day in a farmer’s heart because we realize all we do and have is a blessing from God. God bless you all continue to pray for a nation and leaders.