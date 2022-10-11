Oct. 10, 2022: 'Thank the Lord for autosteer'

People are also reading…
I cannot see a foot in front of the tractor for all the dust. Is a little precipitation too much to ask this time of year? Another week of cutting beans with dry, windy weather. Yields still have us scratching our head and pointing fingers to what may be the cause of the dip from last year. All signs are pointing to dry June weather and later planting dates. Wheat planting was in full swing this week as well. Thank the Lord for autosteer, or else I could not see where I had and had not been from one round to the next. There is an ever-so-slight chance of rain on Wednesday this week, so fingers crossed as we have some much-needed repairs to make, but just cannot justify the down time while the weather is warm.