Harvest is running smoothly. We will finish up this week and move on to harvest our neighbors’ crop. Yields have stayed consistently great. We're about a week away from starting to strip tobacco and bale it up for market. The weather has been unbelievable.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
