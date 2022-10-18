 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022: Just enough rain to settle dust

What is this wet stuff falling from the sky? Never mind, it’s gone. That was the gist of the whopping one-tenth of rain we got this week that provided just enough moisture to settle the dust for the afternoon and allow us to service the combine. We were back at it shelling corn by 4 p.m. I have started to see the first signs of life from our earliest planted wheat. I am not sure how though with how dry it has been. In sadder news I did hear of and then saw my first combine fire of the year just outside of Crossville. Then later in the week, a major field fire broke out down by Route 141 outside of Carmi.

