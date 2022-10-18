Oct. 17, 2022: Just enough rain to settle dust

People are also reading…
What is this wet stuff falling from the sky? Never mind, it’s gone. That was the gist of the whopping one-tenth of rain we got this week that provided just enough moisture to settle the dust for the afternoon and allow us to service the combine. We were back at it shelling corn by 4 p.m. I have started to see the first signs of life from our earliest planted wheat. I am not sure how though with how dry it has been. In sadder news I did hear of and then saw my first combine fire of the year just outside of Crossville. Then later in the week, a major field fire broke out down by Route 141 outside of Carmi.