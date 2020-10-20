We finished beans Saturday and have 175 acres of corn left. We are going to start custom harvest of our neighbors’ fields this week and a lot of dirt work for ourselves. We’ll probably never see a harvest as smooth as this one ever again. We are all very blessed this year. We’re going to start stripping tobacco Tuesday, so we’ll get to see how the tobacco weighs out.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
