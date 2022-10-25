Oct. 24, 2022: '23 wheat planted in dust

People are also reading…
Plant it in the dust and your bins will bust. I sure hope that is true because I have not been able to see at all when planting the 2023 wheat crop. We are down to the final few wheat acres and hope to be done by the start of the coming week, right before the anticipated rain. You heard that right, we are actually supposed to get measurable rainfall this coming week. And in other good news all signs are pointing to us wrapping up #Harvest2022 hopefully by week’s end. We started harvesting double-crop soybeans on Sunday. Yields definitely reflected the growing conditions, from all the moisture in the world in August then absolutely nothing after that. If only we had gotten another rain in September, who knows what they would have made.