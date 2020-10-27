We have completed our harvest and now are hoping for rains to hold off so we can harvest our neighbor’s crop. We stripped a little bit of tobacco last week, but the stems were still fat and it was wet. We’re hoping to wean our calves the end of this week or beginning of next. It's been a smooth and bountiful harvest, to say the least. Hopefully, it stays nice so we can continue on with dirt work.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
