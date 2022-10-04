Oct. 3, 2022: Back and forth between corn and beans

People are also reading…
How many times in one week can you switch a combine from corn to soybeans? We started the week by shelling corn that was surprisingly dry at 15.5% moisture, then we switched to soybeans for two days, and then back to corn (not as dry at 16.5% moisture), then you guessed it, back to soybeans. Saturday we shelled corn again and the moisture jumped to 19.0%. This made for slow going as the dryer had to work for the first time all year to knock down the moisture. And if you haven’t caught on, back to soybeans on Sunday. We hope to be able to continue cutting our next group maturity of soybeans till at least Wednesday or Thursday of the coming week. I also worked some ground with a vertical tillage tool on Sunday in order to have wheat spread on Monday. With nothing but sunshine in the forecast for the next 10 days, there is no rest for the wicked.