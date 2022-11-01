Oct. 31, 2022: Two rains in one week

People are also reading…
I have to say we must be living right in southern Illinois as we got two rains in one week. We started off the week with 0.9 inches, then received an additional 0.9 inches on Sunday. This did derail our plans, though, of finishing harvest by Halloween, as we have 30 acres of corn left and 45 acres of double-crop soybeans. Everyone deserved a much-needed break. With highs in the coming week in the mid-70s we will have no problem finishing up #Harvest2022 in the first week of November. Then we can start on some tillage and drainage projects before it gets too chilly outside.