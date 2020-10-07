Our corn harvest is 75% complete with yields still being great. We are going to have a lot of beans ready this week, and the beans we cut last week had great yields as well. The weather has been incredible. If it keeps up, this is going to be a quick harvest. You have to love what those markets have been doing as well. We will complete tobacco harvest the week of Oct. 5.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
