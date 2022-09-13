Sept. 12, 2022: Delaying harvest despite peer pressure

People are also reading…
The peer pressure has set in, but we’re delaying harvest as long as possible to let Mother Nature do her job and dry the 2022 corn crop before we get in too big a hurry at Rahmoeller Farms. Corn moisture is running in the mid- to high-20s. I have yet to see anyone cutting any soybeans, but there is a very good chance that will change this coming week. We will just keep plugging along and getting augers and grain bins for the impending harvest. We also had a first this week, with the plentiful rainfall the past few weeks — we actually applied fungicide and foliar feed to all our double-crop soybeans. An inch of rain on Sunday will put a damper on harvest activities in the area for just a few days.