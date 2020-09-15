Harvest has started slowly around here. We are going to start Thursday or Friday. There have been a handful of people shelling corn all last week. I'm hearing it was running from 24 to 30% moisture. And some really got yields. It's going to get very busy this week with some beans being cut and a lot more people shelling corn
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
