Sept. 19, 2022: All signs point to harvest

You can cut the tension with a knife at the farm over when we are to start harvest. All signs point to the coming week, when the temperatures drop from the high 90s back down to the mid 70s. We just need to get our final field of hay planted this week and it will be full-on harvest time. For the first time in a long time, we will be starting with soybeans, not corn. This past week has been hot and is only supposed to get hotter. Hopefully this will knock a few points out of the corn moisture. I did see my first few fields of soybeans that had been cut this week. These beans were all high-20 varieties, and surprisingly were testing pretty close to dry around 14-14.5% moisture, with yields in the mid-60s. Corn around the area is still running in the mid 20s, unless it is where the backwater crept in. Surprisingly enough, some of this corn is still making over 100 bushels per acre and has a test weight of around 50 to 55. For a crop that was all but written off, there has been a little ray of sunshine at least.