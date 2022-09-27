Sept. 26, 2022: Bean yields erratic so far

People are also reading…
Harvest has officially begun at Rahmoeller Farms. A special thanks goes out to H&R Agri Power for getting our MacDon draper set up so we could start cutting soybeans. We started cutting a 35-maturity soybean and were relatively surprised at the dryness with the first load on Wednesday testing at 14.2% moisture. Yields have been a little erratic thus far, with some of our sandier soil showing definite yield loss from the three weeks of excessive heat and lack of rainfall in June. Our plan is to switch over and shell some of our earliest planted corn on Monday and start filling bins. Hand shelling and testing showed moisture in the 17% to 18% range.