Harvest is going great. Corn and bean yields have been great. We even got a little shower Monday morning (Sept. 28) to quiet the dust. Tobacco harvest will be finished by the end of the week. Hopefully, all harvests continue to go smooth.
Illinois Crop Regions
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
