Sept. 5, 2022: Estimated corn yields near 2021's

Extra, extra, read all about it! The results are in. Estimated corn yields for the two main counties we farm in are: Edwards County, 161.75 bushels per acre (exactly the same as 2021 but with a much different spread across townships), and White County, 172.0 bushels (a slight decrease from 2021). From my participation in these crop tours the sentiment from local farmers was that it would be slightly better, but all and all no real complaints. Other main takeaways from the crop tours were tip back was prevalent, planting date played a main determinate in overall pollination, and disease pressure was not nearly as prevalent as in years past.