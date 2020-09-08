We could use a rain for our beans; we had some chances last week, but got next to nothing. A lot of people are checking corn and finding it in the low 30s. Tobacco harvest continues and is going well. We look to have a great crop.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
