We had 0.2 inches of rainfall this week. Local crop reports came out in our county and where we are located looks to be the better yields across the county. The crops do look good for us. The early corn is turning quickly. There are some beans that the neighbors have that will be cut this weekend. Things will start happening in the next couple of week for us. Stay safe, everyone.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
