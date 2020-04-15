The corn that I reported as being planted last week is about an inch from spiking. A little warm rain and sunshine would make it pop right out of the ground. We had a mostly dry week last week which allowed much work to be done. There have now been many chemicals put on and cover crops burned down for soybeans. I don’t know of any soybeans being planted at this time, but much of the corn has been. The Mississippi River is still high but not creating a problem at this time.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy