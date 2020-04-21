Cold weather and rain in the forecast. We planted a third of our corn last week and are going to go ahead and plant the rest in the next three days before the rain they are calling for. We may plant a few beans as well, depending on how we get along. We’re going to continue burning down bean ground in hopes it stays dry. We got a great stand in both greenhouses with tobacco plants. We don't think about planting tobacco until May. Calving has slowed but we still have only lost three, so that's great. Two things we need the most is sunshine and warm weather.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
