Brrr! It was 29 degrees yesterday morning (April 18). It has been cold this past week with just a shower amounting to about 0.3 inch. Great for having grass come up, but corn has really slowed down, as there are only a few plants poking out. Saw a small patch of soybeans yesterday that you could see down the row. A neighbor had planted them in early March to try out a new planter. Soybean planting has started in earnest in the area. We are lucky in this part of the state as it has stayed a little warmer with no snow in contrast to central and northern Illinois.