Brrr! It was 29 degrees yesterday morning (April 18). It has been cold this past week with just a shower amounting to about 0.3 inch. Great for having grass come up, but corn has really slowed down, as there are only a few plants poking out. Saw a small patch of soybeans yesterday that you could see down the row. A neighbor had planted them in early March to try out a new planter. Soybean planting has started in earnest in the area. We are lucky in this part of the state as it has stayed a little warmer with no snow in contrast to central and northern Illinois.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy