April 25, 2022: Much accomplished in challenging week

Challenging week. We’re trying to get as much done as possible in the limited time that we had. We were able to get the Harmony and fungicide sprayed on the wheat along with the second shot of nitrogen. The wheat greened up nicely with the rains taking the nitrogen into the soil. The mid-week rains slowed people down momentarily, but Friday was another day in the fields with some dry fertilizer getting applied. With rain in the forecast for next week, we might switch gears and get a few more grain bins cleaned out and take advantage of the high commodity prices.
Recently Listed