For those worried about a drought since we had a dry period, we can stop worrying since over the last several days we had 2.1 to 2.7 inches of slow and steady rain. Prior to the rain we had gotten a lot of corn and soybeans planted. Most everyone has their soybean preplant chemicals and cover crop burndown herbicides applied. It is now very easy to see down the rows of corn planted during the first week of April. Corn planted later is having a hard time getting out of the ground due to cold temperatures. With warmer temperatures predicted we will soon see more corn and soybeans emerge.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Real Estate For Sale
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy