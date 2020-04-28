For those worried about a drought since we had a dry period, we can stop worrying since over the last several days we had 2.1 to 2.7 inches of slow and steady rain. Prior to the rain we had gotten a lot of corn and soybeans planted. Most everyone has their soybean preplant chemicals and cover crop burndown herbicides applied. It is now very easy to see down the rows of corn planted during the first week of April. Corn planted later is having a hard time getting out of the ground due to cold temperatures. With warmer temperatures predicted we will soon see more corn and soybeans emerge. 