Spring has sprung in Monroe County! Corn planting and anhydrous application has started. Conventional planting is working well as is no-till planting. There are also some patches of horseradish being planted in Monroe County. Mississippi River levels are not terrible but locks are closed so we are hoping for only light rains, not heavy rains. We are not having much seep water from the river at this time, but it will depend on river levels from this point forward. At this time, we are in better shape than we were last year. We have also started our grass mowing for the year and the red bud trees are blooming. When you go to visit your ag supplier, you may want to wear a mask or a simple handkerchief. Let’s keep the incidence of the virus low here in Southern Illinois.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Tractors
$98,500
- Updated
Planting Equipment
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy